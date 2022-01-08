Unit 3 of Nagpur Crime Branch arrests 12, recovers banned Nylon Manja worth Rs 2.70L

Nagpur: In a significant action ahead of Sankranti, Unit 3 of Nagpur Crime Branch on Friday conducted a series of raids under 12 police stations and recovered banned Nylon Manja worth Rs 2.70. Cops have also rounded up 12 persons in this connection.

Cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 5 and 15 of Environment Protection Act have been registered against the accused persons at respective Police Stations.

In the last one month, Crime Branch’s Unit 3 had initiated action against over 30 persons and seized Nylon Manja valued at around Rs 15 lakh from them. The seizure was made by PI Pradeep Rayannawar, API Pawn More, WAPI Nerkar and others unders under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit.