Bhandara Hospital Fire: 1 year on, investigation still groping in dark!

Nagpur: The horrific fire incident at Bhandara’s District General Hospital, which had claimed the life of 10 newborn babies, completes one year on January 9. However, even after one full year, the investigating agency is yet to find those guilty for the inferno that had left the entire country shocked.

No chargesheet has been filed in the court in the case even after the passage of one year.

The heart-wrenching incident had taken place on the intervening night of January 8 and 9 when, around 1 pm, a nurse noticed smoke coming out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the District Hospital.

What followed was complete chaos and staffers, patients, their relatives as well as fire fighters could manage to rescue 7 newborns but 10 infants could not be saved.

The public outcry over the incident led to many ministers, politicians and officials visiting the hospital and formation of committees to probe the case.

Some arrests were made and some suspensions effected. But even as the fire incident completes one year on January 9, the investigating agencies appear largely clueless and the probe inconclusive.