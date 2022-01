Nagpur: Taking a note of rising property offenses, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Saturday took review of the activities of property offenders. He also took a parade of scrap dealers of MIDC and warned them of stern action if they purchase any stolen items.

DCP Matani has mentioned that the cops are also set to initiate a drive to keep stock of the items kept by scrap dealers regularly in order to deter them from being the receiver of stolen property.