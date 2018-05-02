Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 11th, 2019

Unique move: Vote in Assembly polls and get 25% concession Pench resorts, hotels

District Administartion initiates novel move to encourage voting ahead of elections

Nagpur: Aiming to spread the word about the importance of voting and the right to vote, the District Administration has initiated a number of voter awareness programmes ahead of State Assembly elections.

In this respect, the Ramtek Sub-Divisional Officer Jogendra Katare said that those exercising their voting rights would be offered 10% to 25% concession in resorts and hotels in Pench (Ramtek) area. Concession will also be offered for food at these resorts and hotels. The voters would be able to avail the concession for the next 15 days from the date of polling i.e October 21. The voters will have to prove credential by displaying inked finger for availing the concessions. This offer is only for those who exercised their voting rights in the Assembly elections, Katare stressed.

It may be mentioned that Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has resorts in Pench area including at Killari Resort, Amaltas at Sillari, GoFlaming Resort at Pipariya, Shrushti Jungle Home at Sillari, Tuli Veerbag (Bandra), Tiger Corridor (Pench), Khursapar, Olive Villa, Pench, Olive Resort, Khindsi, Rajkamal Boating Centre, Khindsi, Ramdham, Mansar, and Olive Villa at Karmajhari. Those exercisising their voting rights will be offered 10% to 20% concession in food and 10% to 25% concession for lodging at these resorts.

A meeting in this regard was held between operators of the resorts and Revenue Department officials on the directives of District Administration and Ramtek Sub-Divisional Officer. The concession will be offered for the next 15 days from the date of polling on October 21, Katare said.

