Maharashtra’s first Kirtistambh to be built in Ranala near Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s first Kirtistambh will be built in Ranala town, 8 km from Nagpur, to mark completion of 50 years of Muni Deeksha of Santshiromani Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudeo.

The bhoomipujan and foundation laying of Kirtistambh was performed by renowned industrialist Satish Jain Koylewale, Mahavir Youth Club Vice President Nitin Nakhate, social worker Prakashchandra Baisakhiya, 94-year olf freedom fighter Ratanchand Pahadi, Shri Digambar Jain Sengan Mandir President Satish Jain Pendhari, Palliwal Digambar Jain Sabha President Abhaykumar Panvelkar, Working President Vijaykumar Waghe, Sharad Jain, and Satendra Jain Mamu. The guests also planted trees in the temple premises on the occasion.

On the occasion, Satish Jain Koylewale, freedom fighter Ratanchand Pahadi, Abhaykumar Panvelkar, Prashant Umathe and Nitin Nakhate were felicitated by offering them shawl and shriphal.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhaykumar Panvelkar said that Maharashtra’s first Kirtistambh will be in Ranala to mark completion of 50 years of Muni Deeksha of Santshiromani Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudeo. “The State Government has accorded “C” category pilgrimage status to Ranala Mandir. A Dharamshala has been proposed here. I am making all out efforts to unite Jain Samaj.” Panvelkar said.

Ranala Sarpanch Suvarna Sable, Satish Jain Koylewale, Ratanchand Pahadi, Nitin Nakhate, Satish Jain Pendhari, Satendra Jain Mamu, National Spokesperson of Pulak Manch Parivar Dr Richa Jain, and Sumat Jain Lalla also expressed their views.

The programme was conducted by Shashikant Banait and vote of thanks was proposed by Deepak Panvelkar.