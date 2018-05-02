Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 31st, 2020

    Unique Gesture : Nagpur Police organize blood donation camp

    NAGPUR: Around 423 people, including 300 cops, had donated blood at the camp organized by the city police on Sunday at gymkhana. The camp was organized to cater to the needs of the patients suffering from Covid-19.

    Thecamp was conducted under the supervision of the doctors and paramedical staffers of Government Medical College and Hospital and Superspecialty hospital.

    The blood was collected in special ‘three way bottles’ in which plasma, platelets and RBCs were separated, which can be used by three different patients.

    The camp, organized by city police top brass of CP Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and DCP, headquarters, Gajanan Rajmane, also witnessed the presence of the district and additional session judge Bhushankumar Khirsagar and Deshmukh.

    The camp was conducted following the Covid-19 rules and regulations by setting the collection units at adequate distances from each other.

    Also, sanitizers were provided at regular intervals.

    The participants were felicitated with certificates hailing them as ‘Covid yoddhas’.

    Trending In Nagpur
    लॉकडाऊन में महा मेट्रो स्टेशन अनलॉक
    लॉकडाऊन में महा मेट्रो स्टेशन अनलॉक
    Unique Gesture : Nagpur Police organize blood donation camp
    Unique Gesture : Nagpur Police organize blood donation camp
    Nagpur registers 1227 Covid count, recovery up at 65%
    Nagpur registers 1227 Covid count, recovery up at 65%
    Indian army continues to support rescue & relief operations
    Indian army continues to support rescue & relief operations
    20 किमी की गति से चल रही ट्रेन
    20 किमी की गति से चल रही ट्रेन
    DPS Mihan organises virtual Investiture Ceremony for students
    DPS Mihan organises virtual Investiture Ceremony for students
    अतिवृष्टी व महापुरामुळे शेतकर्‍याचे झालेले नुकसान पिकांचे त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करा, हेक्टरी 50 हजार रुपये नुकसानभरपाई द्या : भाजपाची मागणी
    अतिवृष्टी व महापुरामुळे शेतकर्‍याचे झालेले नुकसान पिकांचे त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करा, हेक्टरी 50 हजार रुपये नुकसानभरपाई द्या : भाजपाची मागणी
    State move to suspend DIG Prisons Swati Sathe for dereliction of duty
    State move to suspend DIG Prisons Swati Sathe for dereliction of duty
    Crime Branch down with Covid-19, working goes haywire in Nagpur
    Crime Branch down with Covid-19, working goes haywire in Nagpur
    10 gamblers arrested in a house raid in Yashodhara Nagar
    10 gamblers arrested in a house raid in Yashodhara Nagar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145