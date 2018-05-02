Unique Gesture : Nagpur Police organize blood donation camp

NAGPUR: Around 423 people, including 300 cops, had donated blood at the camp organized by the city police on Sunday at gymkhana. The camp was organized to cater to the needs of the patients suffering from Covid-19.

Thecamp was conducted under the supervision of the doctors and paramedical staffers of Government Medical College and Hospital and Superspecialty hospital.

The blood was collected in special ‘three way bottles’ in which plasma, platelets and RBCs were separated, which can be used by three different patients.

The camp, organized by city police top brass of CP Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and DCP, headquarters, Gajanan Rajmane, also witnessed the presence of the district and additional session judge Bhushankumar Khirsagar and Deshmukh.

The camp was conducted following the Covid-19 rules and regulations by setting the collection units at adequate distances from each other.

Also, sanitizers were provided at regular intervals.

The participants were felicitated with certificates hailing them as ‘Covid yoddhas’.