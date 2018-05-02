Nagpur registers 1227 Covid count, recovery up at 65%

Nagpur: While rampant outrage of novel CoronaVirus to haunt District Administration, the increase in recovery rate has surely brought much needed respite. The city on Monday reported 1227 fresh positive cases taking the cumulative number of patients to 29,555. With 34 more people succumbing to the virus borne disease, the death toll rose to 1045. From the total deaths, 794 deaths from the city and 153 from rural and rest 98 from out of Nagpur, an official release states.

A total of 1223 patients were discharged in the day. The number of recovered cases in the state has now reached to 19,244 including 8828 home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of the second capital of the state after today’s recovery is 65.11 %.