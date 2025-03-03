Union Minister’s daughter harassed at fair in Jalgaon, 1 arrested

Mumbai: A junior minister in the Union Cabinet has raised questions over women’s safety in Maharashtra after her minor daughter was harassed at a fair in Jalgaon district, giving ammunition to the Opposition Congress over the law-and-order situation in the State.

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and a BJP leader, went to the police station on Monday to file a complaint, accompanied by dozens of party workers and supporters.

“A yatra is organized every year in Kothali on the occasion of Shivratri. My daughter went to this fair the day before yesterday and she was harassed by some boys. I have come to the police station to file a complaint,” she told reporters outside the police station.

“I have come as a mother seeking justice, not as a Union Minister and MP,” added a visibly upset Khadse.

Kushanat Pingde, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muktainagar said that the accused misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with their bodyguards when they tried to intervene. He has named seven accused in the case, of whom one has been arrested.

Denying any political pressure, he said a case has been lodged for molestation, and under the POCSO Act. Charges under the IT Act have also been added since the accused also clicked the girls’ videos.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse — who belongs to the BJP, that’s in power in Maharashtra — raised a concern over the safety of the common people when even ministers’ families are not safe. She asked, “If my own daughter is not safe, what will be the condition of others? I will demand strict action from the State Government for the implementation of the law.”

“If the daughter of a public representative is being harassed, then what about the safety of common citizens?” she sought to know.

Khadse, a three-time MP from the Raver seat, said crimes against women have increased across Maharashtra and there is no fear of law. Many girls hesitate to come forward, but we must not stay silent, she said, adding that she would meet the Chief Minister and demand action on such incidents.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal also sharpened his attack after the incident and demanded Devendra Fadnavis to step down as the Chief Minister. He also blamed the Mahayuti – the ruling coalition headed by BJP – and alleged that the law and order situation had collapsed in the state.

“There has been a huge increase in atrocities against women and girls in the state due to the presence of goons. If the daughters of Union Ministers are not safe, it is better not to think about the condition of the children of the common people,” he said in an online post.

Addressing the situation, Fadnavis said the workers of a “particular party” were involved in the crime and that strictest action will be taken against them.

“Unfortunately, the crime involved workers from a particular party. Cops have registered a case and arrested some people. The rest will be arrested soon. Those involved will not be spared. Strictest action will be taken against them,” said Fadnavis.

The incident coming on the heels on the Pune rape case has shaken the state. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old woman was raped inside an empty bus parked at the Swargate depot in Pune city. Following an extensive search operation, the cops arrested the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, from a paddy field. Reports suggest the accused had earlier been arrested for robbery, but has been out on bail since 2019. He faces several cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching.