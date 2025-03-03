Outrage: Political storm erupts after Congress leader fat-shames Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: A political storm erupted after Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed took a dig at Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him “overweight” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.”

Her comments, made after Sharma’s 15-run dismissal in India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory over New Zealand, triggered a fierce backlash. The BJP slammed the remarks, questioning Congress’s respect for national icons, while the Congress quickly distanced itself from her statement.

Mohamed’s post on X read: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And, of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” She further questioned his leadership, calling him “a mediocre captain and player who got lucky to lead India.”

As criticism mounted and the BJP hit back with a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Mohamed deleted her posts. However, the controversy had already ignited a fresh war of words between the rival parties, dragging cricket into the political battlefield.

BJP responds to Congress remarks

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla quickly hit back at the Congress leader, remarking, “Those who’ve lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership are now criticising Rohit Sharma’s captaincy!”

He further quipped, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses are impressive, but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t? Rohit Sharma has an exceptional record as captain!”

Poonawalla also took a jab at Congress for their contradictory stance, pointing out that while the party presents itself as a “Mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love), they’re actually behaving as “Nafrat ke bhaijaan” (messengers of hatred). He criticized Congress for their opposition to India, its institutions, and the armed forces, accusing them now of turning against the Indian cricket team as well.

BJP leader Radhika Khera also condemned the Congress party for attacking Sharma, especially given his leadership in India’s World Cup victory. “This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now mocks a cricketing legend. A party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?” Khera posted on X.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress’ statement. They feel that only one person is fit for everything and that is Rahul Gandhi. They are so much against the country that today they are using abusive language against our country’s cricket captain. I don’t know what they mean by this. It is really shameful, and I condemn this. The entire nation is watching the mentality of the Congress.”

The Congress’s media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera said Shama Mohammed had been cautioned.

“Dr. Shama Mohammed, national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been asked to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Khera wrote on his ‘X’ handle.