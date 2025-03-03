Tragedy strikes lakeside party, two Nagpur youths meet watery grave

Nagpur: A lakeside party turned tragic when two youths from Nagpur drowned at Bhagimahari lake of Irrigation Department in Parseoni area near Nagpur on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, seven friends, who travelled from Nagpur to the lake to spend their holiday, were caught in a series of events. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Hiralal Pal (37), native of Chhindwara, currently living at Manewada Square and Manoj Motiram Gaikwad (40), a resident of Manewada, Nagpur.

Gold Rate Monday 02 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Both the deceased were employed in the Railways and had come to the lake to relax and cook at the lake side. Rohit, Manoj, and their friends — Sandeep Ahire, Abhishek Yadav, Vikas Roy, Shivkumar Samudre, Nilesh Tembhurne, and Inder Yadav had gone to the Bandhrazhari lake, near Bhagimahari village, to enjoy an outing. Around 2.30 pm, while five of the group members remained on the shore and were busy cooking food, Rohit and Manoj ventured into the water for a swim. Manoj was unaware of the lake’s depth. He entered the water and started drowning. In an attempt to save his friend, Rohit also jumped into the lake but was unable to rescue Manoj as the water was too deep. Both youths drowned.

Parseoni Police was alerted and rescue operations were launched. Local residents and the police initiated a search operation before the arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. Rohit Pal’s body was recovered at 6 pm and it was taken to a rural hospital in Parseoni for post-mortem. However, the search operation had to be called off without recovering Manoj Gaikwad’s body at 7 pm. A case of accidental death was registered by Parseoni Police.