Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits Nagpur Police’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ exhibition on day 2

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari applauded Nagpur Police’s efforts to educate citizens regarding menace of various crimes and its preventive measures through ‘entertaining and informative exhibition’ during his visit to Police Bhavan, Civil Lines here, on Friday.

Notably, to commemorate 75th year of Independence, a special exhibition along with a series of cultural events have been organised by Nagpur Police as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines from August 11 to 14.

On the second day, Union Minister Gadkari himself took out time from his busy schedule to pay a visit to Nagpur Police’s innovative attempt to educate citizens through this exhibition.

Addressing the gathering of young students and teachers at Police Bhavan Gadkari said, “I’m delighted to find out that everyone is so curious regarding police’s work.” The Union Minister also applauded the initiative of Nagpur Police and congratulated all on the occasion of 75th year of Independence.

This was followed by a special grievance redressal camp organised at CP office in Civil Lines. Stalls of all police stations were set up at the venue and citizens were able to lodge their complaints under supervision of senior police officials. A painting and dance competition was also held on Day 2 of the mega event. Those possessing licensed weapons were also given instructions by the police.

Notably, on Saturday, plays will be staged to create awareness about crime against women, cyber crime and drug abuse. About 2,000 police personnel will participate in a 10 km marathon on Sunday. The police’s pipe band will perform in the evening.

It is pertinent to mention that on the first day, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar did the formal inauguration of the event. All the special officers and zonal DCPs were prominently present on this occasion. The Quick Response Team showcased its capability. Apart from this, their equipment and weapons were also put on display for citizens. This was followed by Cyber Awareness Sessions. ‘Police Didi’, ‘Police Kaka’ and Damini Pathak also guided the people on this occasion. The event also observed an eye check-up camp for policemen, auto and truck drivers. The police building was decorated with lighting and a laser show enthralled citizens in the evening.

