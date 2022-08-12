Video: Student jumps off SFS College building in Nagpur, dies

Nagpur: A BCA second-year student of SFS College committed suicide by jumping from the 4th-floor of the college building here, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Katare.

According to police sources, the exact reason behind Shivam taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained immediately. However, following the incident at around 12 pm, it was alleged that, the golden hour was lost due to teacher’s inhuman debate over whose vehicle to be used to rush Shivam to hospital.

After wasting 15-20 minutes, students said, Shivam was rushed to Alexis Hospital. However, he couldn’t survive the impact, doctor said.

In the meantime, Gittikhadan Police have registered a case and also rounded up some classmates of Shivam for interrogation. Further investigations are on.

