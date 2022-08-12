99bookscart Book Fair! Read for Free Event in Nagpur.

Love, joy, tears, fear, adventure, laughter, anger, happiness, imagination & learning… All emotions and magic happen between the pages!

99bookscart Book Fair Nagpur chapter brings to you a treasure trove for finding books of all genres and ages at Vidarbh Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Ambazari Rd, Panchasheel Square, Dhantoli,Ramdaspeth, Nagpur | 12 -14th August 2022 | 9am – 10pm

1. Free Reading Space (Come Read for Free)

With choices from the +1 million Book Collection

2. Exclusive Bookscart Box Special

Buy 15 Popular Mixed Books for ₹999/-

3. Customized Kits

● 11-13 Books for ₹1199/-

● 17-18 Books for ₹1799/-

● 26-28 Books for ₹2299/-

4. Exchange your old books for ₹49/- per kg

+1Lac Readers Connected | 1.2 lac Books Delivered | 100% Quality Guarantee | Free Bookmarks & Reading Calendar Date and Time: 12th to 14th August, 2022. 9:00am to 10:00pm

Venue: Vidarbh Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Ambazari Rd, Panchasheel Square, Dhantoli,Ramdaspeth, Nagpur

Map:

Contact: +91 9019158183 or info@99bookscart.com

website : 99bookscart