Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists National Flag at home in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Second Capital of the State on Saturday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that kicks off today.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kicked off today.

Earlier, Gadkari called upon countrymen to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting the tricolour from their homes and also posted a tweet in this regard.

Following hoisting of the Tri-colour, Gadkari participated in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ organised by Bharatiya Janata Party. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadvanis and State BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule and other BJP workers were prominently present on this occasion.

