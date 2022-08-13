Avengers Club the title zhopadpatti Football Tournament

Nagpur, : (Slum soccer) krida vikas sanstha In the ongoing zhopadpatti football tournament ( West North Division.) Presented by UCN news and GHRaisoni and organized by (Slum soccer) krida vikas sanstha at Godhani Gram Panchayat School ground, Avengers Club (Mankapur) won the title of ( West North Division.) division by defeating Padmavati Club ( godhani) 1 – 0 .

Ravi Rock scored goals for the winning team. The pioneer of slum soccer Prof. Awards were given by VijayBarse.Deepak raut ( sarpanch), rahul manohar (gram panchayat sadsaya) raju mahajan (gram panchayat sadsaya) , moreshvar adhau, vaijanti madavdhare (Inspector, mankapur police station) ,anil mandwe (Inspector, mankapur police station), manoj gajbhiye, ujwal sonone were present. refree role played by Pankaj Mahajan, Anas, Vikas Meshram. performed the role of referee.

