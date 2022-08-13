Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Nagpur administration takes out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the country engrossed in celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) organized a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to commemorate 75th year of Independence here, on Saturday.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekar Bawankule, Nagpur BJP President Praveen Datke and others were seen leading the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from front.

The slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” echoed during this yatra.

Notably, several political leaders along with Nagpurians hoisted the National Flag at their residences in Second Capital of the State on Saturday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that kicks off today.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kicked off today.

