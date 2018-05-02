Union Cabinet meeting tomorrow

The Union Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence.

The meeting came amid speculations of a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Modi has held about five meetings this month with union ministers in different groups to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.

Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also took part in the meeting.