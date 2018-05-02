Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Union Cabinet meeting tomorrow

    The Union Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow.

    On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence.

    The meeting came amid speculations of a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

    Modi has held about five meetings this month with union ministers in different groups to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.

    Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also took part in the meeting.

