Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase III trials

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed its Phase III trials data on Tuesday, according to sources.

The Hyderabad-based COVID vaccine manufacturing company had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend.

Bharat Biotech’s ‘pre-submission’ meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) will take on Wednesday for the approval for Covaxin.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India. The phase III data of its vaccine has been questioned various times and this is what makes the data that ascertains the efficacy of the vaccine crucial.

The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).