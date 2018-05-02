Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jul 29th, 2020
    Union Cabinet Meeting to be held today

    A meeting of the Union Cabinet will meet today and certain key decisions are expected to be taken.

    The meeting will be held at the prime minister’s residence in New Delhi. The Union Cabinet last met on July 8.

    In the last meeting, the Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people.

    It also approved the development of affordable rental housing complexes for urban migrants or poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban.

    Among other decisions it also approved the extension of Employees’ Provident Fund contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020.

