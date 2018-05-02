Depressed over ill-health, married woman hangs herself to death

Nagpur: Depressed overill-health,a27- year-old married woman strangled herself with a scarf and committed suicide at her house in Nandanvan police station area. The deceased was identified as Bali Akash Deshbhratar, a resident of New Panther Slums, Wathoda Road.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday between 12 noon and 1.30 pm when she was alone at the home. She strangled herself with a scarf and fell unconscious. Family members rushed her to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A caseof accidental death was registered by Nandanvan police. Her husband Akash Deshbhrataris employed with a private company.

He had tied nuptial not with Bali seven years ago. They haveafive-year-old son. Bali was suffering from migrainefor the past few months. She was tired of the disease, the family members told the police