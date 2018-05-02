Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jul 29th, 2020

    Bid to siphon off Rs 2.97 cr from bank foiled, 3 arrested

    Nagpur: Three men were arrested here in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly trying to withdraw Rs 2.97 crore through a cheque by forging the signature of a
    Jharkhand-based businessman, police said.

    The incident occurred in the Medical Square branch of a nationalised bank this afternoon.
    Their attempt was, however, foiled by the alert manager who called up the entrepreneur in whose name the cheque was issued, a police official said.

    The trio is identified as Pankaj Bhongade (32), Nikhil Bansinghe (29), and Sadiq Chimathanwala (42), he said, adding that their two associates are on the run.

