Union Budget: Legal fraternity wants loopholes in past allocations be plugged

Nagpur: The legal fraternity expects that the loopholes in the past allocations for the fraternity will be sealed in the Union Budget for the year 2025.

According to Adv Kamal Satuja, ex-President, District Bar Association (DBA), Nagpur, the Indian legal industry holds a sizable market of USD 2.49 billion in 2025, as per the trending reports. With the growing potential of adding to the GDP, certain crucial aspects, which are essential for creating a more equitable, secure, and supportive environment for legal practitioners.

Adv Satuja further said, the legal fraternity expected that its proposal for introducing stipend of Rs 5000 for newly enrolled advocates for an initial period of three years will find a place in the funds allocation. Offering financial aid will ensure that the freshers from various socio-economic backgrounds are accorded a smooth entry into the profession. This will help mitigate financial distress and improve the quality of service being delivered to the litigants.

Further, advocates have, since long pressed for allocation of sufficient funds to introduce pensions for lawyers aged 70 and above. In addition to recognizing their contributions to the legal field, it will also offer them a dignified means of support in their later years, he said.

The necessity of implementing comprehensive Mediclaim coverage for all legal practitioners is also required to be considered. Ensuring that all members have adequate health insurance will not only support their personal well-being but will also enhance their ability to perform their duty effectively, which will bolster the contributions of the fraternity in the economic growth of the nation.

Furthermore, budgetary provisions for continuing legal education programs can help legal professionals stay updated with evolving laws and global best practices. Providing tax incentives for investments in legal technology can encourage law firms to adopt innovative solutions, thereby improving service delivery and access to justice, the lawyer stated.

By addressing these areas, the Union Budget 2025 can play a pivotal role in strengthening the legal industry’s framework, promoting efficiency, and ensuring that the legal system effectively supports India’s economic and social development, he stressed.