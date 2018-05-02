Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants indulged in arson and set ablaze a Wagon R car belonging to a travel agent’s mother in Pratap Nagar on Tuesday night. Earlier, the complainant Sanjay Mangalchand Bagdi (49) was reportedly manhandled by a bus driver and passengers over an issue. Sanjay had sold his bus but the deal could not materialise due to NOC issue.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sanjay, a resident of Flat No. 3, Telangkhedi Layout, Ravinagar, Pratap Nagar police have registered a case of arson and non-cognizable (NC) offence against the unidentified accused and bus driver and passengers respectively.

According to police sources, Sanjay was on his way to gym when he intercepted a bus (MH/40/Y/6555) at around 10.30 pm. Sanjay contended that though he had sold the bus to one Avtarsingh Chhabda, the bus is yet to get NOC certificate hence he is the actual owner of the vehicle. Subsequently, Sanjay rushed inside the bus and asked driver and passengers to get off the bus. Following which an argument erupted between Sanjay and bus driver and passengers. Amid the chaos, the driver and few passengers manhandled Sanjay before kicking him out of the bus.

Later in the night, some unidentified accused reportedly set ablaze the Wagon R car (MH/31/AG/4827) belonging to complainant’s mother. Following the incident, Sanjay approached Pratap Nagar police station and filed a complaint. Probe is underway.

