Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Two unidentified con men tricked and robbed a woman of her gold ornaments worth Rs 15,000 in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon. The accused are being searched.

The complainant, Sunita Shyam Kadu (30), resident of Nandanvan Slums, was going to Bank of Maharashtra for entry in her passbook around 1.45 pm on Tuesday. As Sunita reached near Seven Star Hospital, Jagnade Square, the two unidentified miscreants accosted her. The goons won her confidence with glib talk and later said that since she is very poor, they are offering money to her. The goons showed a bundle of Rs 100 and gave it to Sunita and took her gold ornaments worth Rs 15,000. Later on the pretext of ‘nashta,’ the two miscreants fled from the spot. The bundle of notes was nothing but a pack of waste paper.

Nandanvan Woman PSI Jayebhaye, based on Sunita’s complaint, registered a case against the two miscreants under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

