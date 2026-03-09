Unidentified Man Found Dead in Water-Filled Pit in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In another incident, an unidentified man aged around 35 to 40 years was found unconscious in a water-filled pit in the Kalamna police station area of Nagpur and was later declared dead at the hospital.

According to police, the incident was reported around 1 pm on March 8 near Old Kamptee Road, opposite Shri Ganesh Electricals. Local residents noticed a man lying unconscious in a pit filled with water and mud and informed the police.

After reaching the spot, police personnel, with the help of locals, pulled the man out of the muddy pit and rushed him to Mayo Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Police described the man as having a dark complexion, strong build, round face, height of about 5 feet 5 inches, and black hair. At the time of discovery, he was wearing a full shirt, vest and underwear.

Following information provided by Ejaz Reyaz Khan (35), a resident of Bele Nagar, Kalamna, API Prerna Kale registered a case of accidental death at Kalamna Police Station. Police are continuing the investigation and are trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

