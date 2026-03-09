Railway Drug Smuggling Racket Busted, 43 Kg Narcotics Seized

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking through the railway network, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway seized 43 kilograms of narcotics worth ₹12.82 lakh in two separate operations conducted at Nagpur and Kalaburagi railway stations, exposing a suspected drug smuggling syndicate.

Nagpur Operation

In the first operation, the Nagpur RPF team intercepted a suspected drug carrier during surveillance at Nagpur Railway Station on February 6, 2026. The team, comprising an Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and two RPF personnel, noticed a man moving suspiciously with two bags.

Gold Rate Mar 9, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,400/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,400/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon checking the bags in the presence of witnesses and following due procedure, the RPF recovered nine packets of ganja weighing 24.80 kg, valued at approximately ₹3.72 lakh.

During interrogation, the accused identified as Shahid Khan, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, confessed that he was transporting the narcotics to be delivered in Gwalior. The accused was taken into custody and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, along with the seized contraband for further legal action.

Kalaburagi Operation

In another operation conducted on February 3, 2026, the Kalaburagi RPF team, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), seized narcotics worth ₹9.10 lakh during a joint checking drive.

The teams were conducting inspections on Train No. 11020 Konark Express at Kalaburagi Railway Station when they discovered an unclaimed bag under berth number 41 in coach B-1. After opening the bag in the presence of witnesses and following due procedures, officials found 18 bundles of ganja weighing 18.20 kg, with an estimated value of ₹9.10 lakh.

The seized narcotics were sealed as per legal procedure, and a case against an unknown person has been registered at Wadi Police Station.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Railway officials said the operations demonstrate strong coordination between the Central Railway RPF and GRP in combating drug trafficking through the railway network.

Authorities have also urged passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to railway officials or dial the railway helpline number 139 for assistance.

The investigation into the narcotics smuggling network is ongoing.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement