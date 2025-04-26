Unidentified Man Found Dead in Sitabuldi , Sunstroke Suspected

Advertisement



Nagpur: On April 25, around 11:00 pm, an unidentified man, approximately 50 years old, was found unconscious near Smart Bazaar Road in Ramdaspeth, within the Sitabuldi Police Station jurisdiction.

Local residents alerted the authorities, and the man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Vasanta Haribhau Ghatokar (62), a resident of Kharebi, provided information leading to the registration of a case of accidental death by Sitabuldi Police. Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is leading the investigation. The identity of the deceased and the cause of death are yet to be determined.

