Nagpur Weather Takes a Turn: Thunderstorms

Nagpur – Nagpur experienced a sudden shift in weather conditions on Saturday afternoon. After a day of intense heat, clouds gathered over the city by evening, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief to residents. Light showers added to the pleasant change, turning the atmosphere cool and refreshing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued warnings for thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in Nagpur and parts of Vidarbha. According to the latest forecast, the city is expected to experience a temporary drop in temperatures over the next week.

The IMD predicts a 2–4°C dip in maximum temperatures over the next 72 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2–3°C in the coming days. Over the past few days, temperatures in Nagpur had soared beyond 44°C, making this change a welcome relief for citizens.

In the last 24 hours, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5°C — a drop of 1.4°C. Brahmapuri registered the highest temperature in the region at 45.5°C, followed by Chandrapur (45.4°C), Akola (45.1°C), Amravati (44.6°C), and Yavatmal (44.4°C). Brahmapuri and Chandrapur had been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past five days, while Akola faced similar conditions for the past three days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in the coming days.

