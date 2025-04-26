Massive blast at Iranian port injures 516 people

Advertisement



At least 516 people were injured in the massive explosion that rocked Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, the Associated Press reported, quoting Iranian state-run IRNA news agency.

Rajaei port, a major hub handling around 80 million tons of goods annually, was engulfed in thick black smoke after the blast, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

Gold Rate 25 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300 /- Gold 22 KT 89,600 /- Silver / Kg 97,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The explosion shattered glass kilometers away and led to a building collapse, though details remained scarce.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

While industrial accidents are not uncommon in Irans aging infrastructure, state television ruled out any damage to the countrys vital energy facilities.

Advertisement