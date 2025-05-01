Unidentified Elderly Man Dies in Suspected Sunstroke Near Itwari Station

Advertisement



Nagpur: An unidentified elderly man, around 70 years old, was found unconscious near Itwari Railway Station on the night of April 29 and was later declared dead at Mayo Hospital. With temperatures in Nagpur exceeding 42°C, sunstroke is suspected as the possible cause of death.

The man was found around 10:15 PM near Bharti Akhada, behind the railway quarters in the jurisdiction of Shantinagar Police Station. Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Nagpur’s ongoing heatwave has intensified concerns about sunstroke and heat-related illnesses, especially among the elderly and homeless population. A case of accidental death has been registered, and police are investigating further to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause.

