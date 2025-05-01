Nagpur Youth Killed in Liquor Den Brawl; Nine Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 26-year-old man was brutally murdered following a minor altercation at a country liquor shop on Khadgaon Road in the Wadi area of Nagpur. The incident occurred after the victim accidentally broke a glass, which led to a violent assault by staff members of the liquor den. Wadi Police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the murder.

The deceased, Suraj Bhalavi, a resident of Sonbanagar, worked as a delivery boy for an online grocery company. According to his brother Saurabh Bhalavi, who filed the complaint, Suraj had frequent disputes with the liquor shop staff. He also had a criminal background with cases registered under robbery, burglary, and the Arms Act.

On the night of the incident, Suraj visited the Sayre Desi Daru Bhatti as usual. In an intoxicated state, he accidentally broke a glass, leading to a verbal argument with the employees and the manager. The altercation escalated, and Suraj was allegedly beaten severely. After losing consciousness, he was dumped near nearby bushes and a drain.

When he didn’t return home, his family began searching for him. Saurabh received information that Suraj was found unconscious near the drain. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested nine suspects. Further investigations are underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the crime.

