Externed Criminal Nabbed by Crime Branch in MIDC’s Bhim Nagar,

Advertisement



Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit 1 apprehended a 36-year-old externed criminal, Vikas alias Vicky Mohan Rahangdale, from Bhim Nagar in the MIDC area for violating a city ban imposed in 2024.

Rahangdale, a resident of Ward No. 4, Bhim Nagar, was spotted near Shiv Mandir around 7:05 PM. On seeing police, he tried to flee but was caught after a short chase. Investigations revealed he had been externed from Nagpur city and district limits by DCP Zone 1 on November 12, 2024, for a period of two years.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A case under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been filed at MIDC Police Station. The accused was handed over to MIDC Police for further legal action.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of CP Ravinder Kumar Singal, Addl CP Sanjay Patil (Crime), DCP Rahul Makanikar (Detection), and ACP Abhijit Patil. The team comprised PI Amol Deshmukh, PSI Sachin Bhonde, and constables Sushant Solanke, Hemant Lonare, Manoj Tekam, and Ravindra Khedekar.

Advertisement