Unidentified body found floating in Kanhan River at Kamptee

Nagpur: Panic gripped the Gadeghat locality in the Kamptee Cantonment area on Tuesday evening after locals spotted the body of an unidentified man floating in the Kanhan River.

According to reports, some citizens had gone to the riverbank in the evening when they noticed a corpse drifting in the water. They immediately alerted the Old Kamptee Police, who rushed to the spot. Despite the challenging weather conditions and limited public movement throughout the day due to continuous rain, the police acted swiftly.

Police personnel entered the river themselves to retrieve the body and later shifted it to the Kamptee Sub-District Hospital for postmortem.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased, police said. Preliminary information suggests that a person from the Hingna area was reported missing, and officers are now investigating whether the recovered body is linked to that case.

Further inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the cause of death and confirm the victim’s identity.