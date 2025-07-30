Two vehicle lifters nabbed by Nagpur cops, 24 stolen vehicles recovered

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch’s Anti-Vehicle Theft Unit has busted a vehicle theft racket and recovered 24 stolen vehicles worth Rs 12.25 lakh, including 23 two-wheelers and one e-rickshaw.

The investigation began after a complaint was registered at Kotwali Police Station on July 14, 2025, when Shyam Chudaji Kamble (53), a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Nagpur, reported that his e-rickshaw (MH 49 BM 8553) worth Rs 74,000 was stolen from outside Shahu Samaj Cultural Bhavan on Great Nag Road. Kamble had left the vehicle locked to retrieve a spare key from home, during which it was stolen. A case under Section 379(2) of the BNS was registered against unknown persons.

Following parallel technical investigations, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Unit detained two suspects, Nitin Kawadji Lodhe (34), resident of Pandhurna, Ghatanji Taluka, Yavatmal; currently residing at Darshan Colony, Nandanvan, Nagpur, and Umesh Gangadhar Mohadikar (36), resident of Quarter No. 149, Kavelu Quarters, Nandanvan, Nagpur.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to stealing the said e-rickshaw and several other vehicles. Their confession revealed their involvement in a total of 15 two-wheeler theft cases, 2 vehicles from Kotwali Police Station limits, 5 from Nandanvan, 2 from Wathoda, 2 from Ajni and 1 each from Sitabuldi, Hudkeshwar, Dhantoli, and Tehsil.

Based on their statements, police seized 23 stolen two-wheelers and one e-rickshaw, collectively valued at Rs 12.25 lakh. The accused were handed over to Kotwali Police for further action. Investigations are ongoing to trace more possible linkages.

This successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navin Chandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijeet Patil. The team included PI Sudhir Borkute, PSI Vivek Zingare, and other personnel, Deepak Rithe, Vilas Kokate, Sachin Badiye, Shambhusingh Kirar, Ajay Shukla, Pankaj Hedaoo, Vivek Kawadkar, Abhay Dhone, and Rahul Kusrame.