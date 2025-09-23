Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that as long as elections are “stolen”, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise, and asserted that young people will no longer tolerate “job theft” and “vote theft”.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem facing youth in India and it is directly linked to “vote chori”. When a government wins public trust and comes to power, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth, he said. “But the BJP doesn’t win elections honestly — they stay in power by stealing votes and controlling institutions,” Gandhi alleged. “That’s why unemployment has reached a 45-year high,” he said.

“That’s why jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of youth is being jeopardised. That’s why every exam paper leak and every recruitment is linked to stories of corruption,” Gandhi said.

“The country’s youth work hard, dream, and fight for their future. But (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is solely focused on his PR, getting celebrities to sing praises for him, and billionaire profits. It has become the government’s identity to shatter the hopes of the youth and leave them frustrated,” the former Congress chief said.

“Now, the situation is changing. India’s youth understand that the real fight isn’t just for jobs, but against vote theft. Because as long as elections are stolen, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise,” he said. Young people will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft”, Gandhi asserted.