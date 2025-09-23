16 Nagpur scientists feature in Stanford’s global top 2% list

Nagpur: Sixteen researchers from Nagpur’s premier educational and research institutions have earned a coveted spot in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists released by Stanford University, USA. This is the second consecutive year that scientists from the city have been recognised in the prestigious global ranking.

The scientists have been featured in the Stanford-Elsevier Global Database of Top-Cited Scientists 2025, which evaluates researchers worldwide based on their career-long citation impact and single-year performance.

Eight from VNIT

Eight faculty members from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) have secured a place in the list. They include:

• Dr. Shriram Sonawane (Chemical Engineering),

• Dr. Arvind Kumar (Electronics and Communication),

• Dr. Kailas Wasewar (Chemical Engineering),

• Dr. Pradeep Raul (Mathematics),

• Dr. Babasaheb Sankapal (Physics),

• Dr. Sachin Mandavgane (Applied Chemistry),

• Dr. Manmohan Goel (Mathematics), and

• Dr. Makarand Ballal (Electrical Engineering).

Six from NEERI

From the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), six scientists have been honoured:

• Dr. S. Venkata Mohan (Director),

• Dr. P.V. Nidheesh (Principal Scientist),

• Dr. Sunil Kumar (Senior Principal Scientist),

• Dr. Amit Bafana (Senior Principal Scientist),

• Dr. Asha Juwarkar (Former Chief Scientist), and

• Dr. Tanvir Arfin.

Two from Govt. Institute of Forensic Science

Additionally, Dr. Neeti Kapoor and Dr. Ashish Badhiye from the Government Institute of Forensic Science have also made it to the global list.

The inclusion of Nagpur-based scientists in the Stanford ranking for two consecutive years reflects the growing global recognition of the city as a hub of research and innovation.