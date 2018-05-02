    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Jun 20th, 2021

    Under-Trial Prisoner Attacks Inmate With Stone In Nagpur Central Jail: Police

    nagpur jail

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: An under-trial prisoner allegedly attempted to kill an inmate at the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra after a brawl, the police said today.

    The accused – 37-year-old Vivek Palatkar – who is facing trial for allegedly murdering five members of his family in 2018, attacked Raju Verma (54) with a stone last evening in his barrack, a senior jail officer said, adding that two other inmates were also injured in the incident.

    Verma was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to the jail hospital.

    Earlier, Palatkar was convicted by a sessions court for murdering his wife and sentenced to life in prison.

