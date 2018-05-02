Maharashtra records 9,361 fresh COVID-19 cases; Nagpur 39 New Cases

Nagpur: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,361 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,32,241. Besides, 190 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,17,961.

9,101 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,19,457. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.76%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%.

Currently, 7,96,297 people are in home quarantine and 4,683 people are in institutional quarantine.

In Nagpur , 39 Total New Cases was reported with City adding 23 and Rural 13 cases to list. No death was recorded in the city for third consecutive days.

Nagpur Covid-19 Report:-

Recovered – 134

Total New Cases – 39

City – 23

Rural -13

Outside Patients – 0

Deaths – 0 (rural 0, city 0)

Outside district – 0

Testing – 8,857

Rural – 1,634

City- 7,223

Cumulative +ve – 4,76,761

Cumulative Deaths – 9,017 (1,420 are not NAGPUR district residents)

City Deaths till now- 5,292

Rural Deaths till now- 2,305

Cumulative Recovery -4,66,837

Active Cases – 907

Recovery Rate – 97.92%

The Mumbai circle–which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC–recorded 2643 new cases.

The Nashik circle–which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar–reported 828 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle–which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara–recorded 2180 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2823 new cases, Aurangabad circle 204, Latur circle 317, Akola circle 233, and Nagpur circle recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases.