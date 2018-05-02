Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

    Uncontrolled Crime : 3 murders in 24 hrs shatter Nagpur’s peace

    Nagpur: Even as Nagpur’s horrified lot was yet to settle down over the broad day light murder of a youth in bustling Gopal Nagar on Thursday, yet another murder, apparently in the similar fashion as that of Gopal Nagar incident, has sent jitters among the people on Hudkeshwar road, hours after the first murder took place.

    The motive of the murder was not immediately known, the accused has been identified as Vaibhav. The back to back murder of two youths in Nagpur on Thursday after the murder of a criminal on Wednesday night has certainly unsettled the peace of Nagpur. The criminal who was murdered in Yashodhara Nagar was out on parole

    More details on Hudkeshwar road murder case are awaited.

    HM Anil Deshmukh along with City Police Chief Dr B K Upadhya and DCP Vinita Sahu

