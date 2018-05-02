Uncontrolled Crime : 3 murders in 24 hrs shatter Nagpur’s peace

Nagpur: Even as Nagpur’s horrified lot was yet to settle down over the broad day light murder of a youth in bustling Gopal Nagar on Thursday, yet another murder, apparently in the similar fashion as that of Gopal Nagar incident, has sent jitters among the people on Hudkeshwar road, hours after the first murder took place.

The motive of the murder was not immediately known, the accused has been identified as Vaibhav. The back to back murder of two youths in Nagpur on Thursday after the murder of a criminal on Wednesday night has certainly unsettled the peace of Nagpur. The criminal who was murdered in Yashodhara Nagar was out on parole

More details on Hudkeshwar road murder case are awaited.