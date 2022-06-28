Unclean city: 3 Health Inspectors face NMC heat, slapped with show cause

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking a serious note of general lack of cleanliness at various spots in Nagpur city, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has cracked a whip and directed issuance of show cause notices to three Health Inspectors. At the same time, one day’s salary of 65 sanitation staff was also ordered to be deducted as they were found absent on duty.

The three Inspectors who faced the heat are Ashok Bansod, Lakadganj Zone; Karan Singh Behunia, Gandhibagh Zone, and Rajpal Khobragade, Laxmi Nagar Zone. The notices to the trio have called for a written explanation within 48 hours.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been getting a bad name because of below par performance of the staff engaged for cleanliness. A meeting was held at civic body headquarters to take stock of the ground situation and analyse reasons for shoddy performance on cleanliness. The action was taken against the Health Inspectors working in Lakadganj, Gandhibagh and Laxmi Nagar Zones of NMC.

Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Nodal Officer, Solid Waste Management, took the disciplinary action, after the stock taking exercise showcased the fault of the three supervisors and the staff. The 65 sanitation workers tasked with cleanliness were found absent from the earmarked spot and hence their one-day leave was marked and for the same their one day pay was deducted.

Dr Mahalle had paid a surprise visit to Lakadganj Zone on Monday, Gandhibagh Zone on Saturday and Laxmi Nagar Zone on Friday for spot inspection of cleanliness activity. During the visit to Ward 23 in Lakadganj zone, 130 out of 178 cleaning staff were present. About 28 employees were found absent without permission or intimation to supervisory staff.

At Gandhibagh zone, out of 139 cleaners in ward 22, 81 were present and 27 were absent without permission. Out of the total 92 cleaning staff in Ward 37 of Laxmi Nagar zone, 69 were found to be present and 10 were absent without permission. The Assistant Commissioners of these three zones were directed to deduct one day’s salary each from the absentee employees and to issue a written warning to the absent cleaning staff in their name by checking the attendance register.

Health Inspectors are responsible for monitoring and controlling employees who are supposed to carry out sweeping of streets. A show cause notice has been issued to the Health Inspectors in all the three zones for lack of supervision and absence of staff engaged in cleaning.

