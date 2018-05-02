School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large

Nagpur. Sensation prevailed in Sakkardara area on Wednesday evening, as the news of double murder of a school headmistress and her elderly uncle spread like a wildfire. The deceased have been identified as Manjusha Jayantrao Natekar (55) and Ashok Kate (70). Police sources said Kate was strangled to death while Natekar was killed with sharp edged weapons.

According to sources, Manjusha and her husband Jayantrao had a major fight couple of days back. Though, she had not reported at her workplace from Saturday, the locals had spotted her presence till Monday. Interestingly, Jayantrao who has been absconding since the exact same time has drawn the attention of the cops.

Natekar, Head mistress at Bhartiya Dyanpith Primary School had a son Sujay who lives in Pune and used to live with her spouse Jayantrao in the apartment located on the first floor of Deshmukh Apartment, Dattatrya Nagar. Kate, originally a resident of Jawahar Nagar had recently moved in with the Natekar family.

Natekar had reported the school last on Saturday. Following her third consecutive leave, school administration had tried to contact her but vain. On Wednesday, one family member of the deceased reportedly approached her resident. However, the door was locked from outside. He sensed the bad odour. Subsequently he alerted Sakkardara police station. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops rushed to the spot and entered the apartment. Cops were taken back after spotting not one but two bodies lying of the floor.

Sakkardara police have registered a case of murder and started the probe.