Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 5th, 2020

    School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large

    Nagpur. Sensation prevailed in Sakkardara area on Wednesday evening, as the news of double murder of a school headmistress and her elderly uncle spread like a wildfire. The deceased have been identified as Manjusha Jayantrao Natekar (55) and Ashok Kate (70). Police sources said Kate was strangled to death while Natekar was killed with sharp edged weapons.

    According to sources, Manjusha and her husband Jayantrao had a major fight couple of days back. Though, she had not reported at her workplace from Saturday, the locals had spotted her presence till Monday. Interestingly, Jayantrao who has been absconding since the exact same time has drawn the attention of the cops.

    Natekar, Head mistress at Bhartiya Dyanpith Primary School had a son Sujay who lives in Pune and used to live with her spouse Jayantrao in the apartment located on the first floor of Deshmukh Apartment, Dattatrya Nagar. Kate, originally a resident of Jawahar Nagar had recently moved in with the Natekar family.

    Natekar had reported the school last on Saturday. Following her third consecutive leave, school administration had tried to contact her but vain. On Wednesday, one family member of the deceased reportedly approached her resident. However, the door was locked from outside. He sensed the bad odour. Subsequently he alerted Sakkardara police station. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops rushed to the spot and entered the apartment. Cops were taken back after spotting not one but two bodies lying of the floor.

    Sakkardara police have registered a case of murder and started the probe.

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large
    School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Maharashtra News
    दत्तात्रय नगरात दुहेरी हत्याकांड, मामा भाचीची हत्या
    दत्तात्रय नगरात दुहेरी हत्याकांड, मामा भाचीची हत्या
    हिंगणघाट जळीतकांड; पीडितेवर विशेष उपचारासाठी ‘बर्न्स स्पेशालिस्ट’ डॉ. केसवानी नागपुरात
    हिंगणघाट जळीतकांड; पीडितेवर विशेष उपचारासाठी ‘बर्न्स स्पेशालिस्ट’ डॉ. केसवानी नागपुरात
    Hindi News
    घर पर बिना परमिट के शराब पिने पर आप हो सकते है गिरफ्तार
    घर पर बिना परमिट के शराब पिने पर आप हो सकते है गिरफ्तार
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    Trending News
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Felt anguished breaking up with BJP: Uddhav
    Felt anguished breaking up with BJP: Uddhav
    Featured News
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    भाटिया ग्रुप पर १८०० करोड़ का कर्ज वसूली अभियान शुरू,29 संपत्तियों पर नोटिस,70 प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क होंगी
    Trending In Nagpur
    School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large
    School headmistress murdered along with uncle in Sakkardara, hubby at large
    Hinganghat teacher “critical but stable” : Hospital
    Hinganghat teacher “critical but stable” : Hospital
    Villagers access specialist care through CLaW’s health camp
    Villagers access specialist care through CLaW’s health camp
    Nagpur Police asks people to follow traffic rules with hilarious video. Internet is in splits
    Nagpur Police asks people to follow traffic rules with hilarious video. Internet is in splits
    High Court Bar Association organizes badminton tournament
    High Court Bar Association organizes badminton tournament
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    परीक्षाओ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया से न फैलाएं गलत जानकारी
    “सिल्क फेब’’ का नागपुर में आयोजन
    “सिल्क फेब’’ का नागपुर में आयोजन
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    आज 5 फरवरी से मेयो हॉस्पिटल में होगी संदिग्ध कोरोना वायरस मरीजों की जांच
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Beware! Boozing at home sans permit can get you arrested
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Bhatia Group’s 70 properties to be seized for Rs 1800 cr loan default
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145