How Popular is Baccarat Game in India

Here is a simple fact. Baccarat is popular in India. But, how much it is actually popular and why? This is the matter for today and we will discuss it below. At this point, all we can add is that the popularity of this game is growing in India and across the world. It is available in almost any online casino and in all land casinos.

What is baccarat?

Baccarat is a table game played with cards. The object of the game is to have a card value which is closest to 9. Those of you who are interested can check out best baccarat casino sites and play a game or two just to see the mechanics and the possible winnings. There are 3 possible outcomes here. The first one is a player wins, the second is a dealer wins and the third is a tie. If you bet on a player you get 2 times your stake (if a player wins). If you bet on a dealer and he wins, you get 95% of your bet.

This was a simple explanation on what baccarat an actually is. In general, it is a simple card game that is very popular and appealing among beginners and those who want to play, relax and possibly win a decent amount of money. Keep in mind that there are various variations of Baccarat and not all of them are the same, obviously. Some of the most popular variations include Chemin de Fer, Punto Bunco, Baccarat Banque and Mini Baccarat.

A separate type of the game is live baccarat. It is available in online casinos only and it is a gem where a dealer is an actual person. He or she will deal the cards and control the game. A gambler will enjoy live streaming using the webcam and the microphone. A user can disable cam and mic if needed. Chat option is also available in this case scenario.

Baccarat is the second most popular game in India

As we have mentioned already, Baccarat is an extremely popular game in India. Although very common among gamblers, it is the second most commonly played game in casinos. The first one is roulette. This is another table game that is completely different than baccarat and we won’t explain it here.

Indian gamblers prefer baccarat due to several reasons. First of all, it is extremely simple and easy to play. All you have to do is to place a bet and the dealer will do all the hard work. When it comes to strategies and additional factors, there are no many of them. Yes, some level of tips and tricks are needed and can help you increase your winning odds, but they are not mandatory nor are they as complicated as with poker for instance.

Online versions are far more popular than land casino baccarat

Here we have another, also a well-known fact. Online baccarat is the most popular of them all. Keep in mind that we are referring to the online version in general, not the live online baccarat. Online baccarat is played without a live dealer and it is a computer game.

A player will use his smartphone, laptop, computer or any other internet capable device and load the online game. From there he has the ability to launch a new game, place a bet, chat, withdraw and etc. Land casinos are also known for the massive popularity of Baccarat but in a number of users, they are less common than online variation. After all, you don’t have to travel to go to a land casino and play a game. You can do it using your smartphone from the comfort of your home.

The online version of baccarat is safe or better said fair to play. They use RNG or random number generator. This is a computer algorithm that uses billion possible combinations. In simple terms, the game will randomly display cards and generate possible combinations. A player nor the online casino are unable to change how the random number generator operates and which cards it will show. Even more important is the fact RNG is frequently checked by officials and it must meet the strict regulations in order to be cleared for use.

The final word

Baccarat is the second most popular game in India and it is the most popular game in online casinos. After all, it is simple to play, comes with high winning odds and is a relaxing type of casino game.