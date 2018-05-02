Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Feb 5th, 2020

    Hinganghat teacher “critical but stable” : Hospital

    Nagpur: The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set on fire in Maharashtra’s Wardha district was “critical but stable”, OCHRI hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

    Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre director Sunil Keswani, who was flown to Nagpur to supervise the treatment on Tuesday, examined the woman and had detailed discussion with the team of doctors taking care of her, they said.
    Victim Ankita Pisudde (25), resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, is undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

    A medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Wednesday said she”remains critical but her vitals are stable”.

    She also underwent “second debridement and dressing” on Wednesday, it said.

    Debridement is a medical procedure to remove dead, damaged or infected tissue.

    Keswani examined the woman, reviewed the case files and had a detailed discussion with doctors about her ongoing line of treatment.

    Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier asked the police to ensure that the accused was convicted.

    Thackeray took a serious note of the incident, a statement from his office said on Tuesday, adding that expenses of the woman’s treatment would be borne from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund.

    Meanwhile, Wardha Police on Wednesday transferred probe in the case to a special team led by Pulgaon town’s deputy superintendent of police (DySP).

