Unclaimed bag sparks bomb scare at Nagpur Rly Station

Nagpur: An unclaimed bag at Nagpur Railway Station on Wednesday sparked a security scare, but later police found that the bag contained clothes and was mistakenly left behind by a passenger named Gaddam Prabhakar.

As President of India Droupadi Murmu was in Nagpur,a thick security blanket was thrown in the Second Capital of the State. Two Women Police Constables Veena Bhalavi and Shraddha Tiwari, attached to Government Railway Police (GRP) detected the unclaimed trolley bag.

They alerted their superiors who swiftly evacuated the platform. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned to identify the contents of the bag. After the sniffer dog of the BDDS signalled that the bag had no explosive, it was opened by the police. Cops found clothes and Aadhaar card of one Gaddam Prabhakar.

