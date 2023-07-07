Cobra rescued from Super Specialty Hospital building in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a recent incident at the Super Specialty Hospital near the blood bank area, a cobra was successfully rescued, thanks to the courageous efforts of snake rescuer Nitish Bhandakkar. Bhandakkar, who was present at the hospital to assist a snake bite victim, bravely handled the situation, ensuring the safety of patients and their relatives.

According to Bhandakkar, it is not uncommon for snakes to enter the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and the Super Specialty Hospital. He mentioned that this was the third snake rescue within the hospital in the past month alone. Bhandakkar, the founder of Wildlife Welfare Society, a non-governmental organization dedicated to animal welfare, recalled previous incidents where snakes were found in various hospital areas, including ward rooms and X-Ray rooms.

While the GMCH authorities confirmed the successful snake rescue, they declined to comment on previous incidents. However, a senior official from the administration department acknowledged that the presence of open spaces with overgrown bushes in the hospital premises occasionally attracts snakes, leading to such occurrences.

The GMCH, along with the Super Specialty Hospital, is situated within one of the largest medical college campuses in Asia. Due to limited resources and space, it is not uncommon for relatives of patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, to sleep in the corridors or within the hospital campus near the boundary walls. The infiltration of venomous snakes in these areas poses a serious threat to their lives.

Snake rescuers have observed a significant increase in snake bite incidents during the monsoon season, prompting concern for public safety. Bhandakkar informed that his NGO has been bringing nearly four snake bite cases per day to GMCH since last month, emphasizing the need for both snake rescue operations and adequate medical care for snake bite victims.

It is essential for the hospital administration to address this recurring issue promptly. Measures such as regular inspection and maintenance of the hospital premises, clearing of overgrown vegetation, and implementing strategies to prevent snake entry should be considered. Additionally, raising awareness among patients, their relatives, and hospital staff about the potential risks and precautions regarding snake encounters is crucial.

