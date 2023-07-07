Encroachment in MIHAN SEZ demolished

Nagpur: The long pending dream of the MIHAN authorities to make the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) free of illegally occupied space in the area from illegal occupants seems to be coming true. They started the much awaited demolition drive on Friday.

The authorities demolished one structure in the Special Economic Zone. Development Commissioner of Multimodal Hub at Nagpur Airport (MIHAN) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Dr V Sraman said that there are about 20 villagers occupying the space in the zone. “On many occasions, we tried to free the space from their clutches by asking them to vacate the land. But the occupants did not pay heed to it. Thus,we started the drive today and removed one illegal cow shed in the area. We have also asked others to vacate the land by Sunday. If they fail to do so, we will demolish their structures on coming Monday,” he said.

It is important to note that the Special Economic Zone in MIHAN is a high security area. However, for the past many years, some of the villagers have been using the ‘entry-restricted area’ by way of erecting cow sheds and huts.

