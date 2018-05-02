Umred (SC) Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day

Umred is one of twelve constituencies of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.

It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from Nagpur district.

Representatives

2009: Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe, Bharatiya Janata Party[1]

2014: Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe, Bharatiya Janata Party.[2]