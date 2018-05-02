Umred (SC) Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update
For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day
Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019
Umred is one of twelve constituencies of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.
It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from Nagpur district.
Representatives
2009: Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe, Bharatiya Janata Party[1]
2014: Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe, Bharatiya Janata Party.[2]