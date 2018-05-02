Hingna Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day

Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Hingna is one of the twelve constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.

It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from the Nagpur district.

Representatives

2014: Sameer Dattatraya Meghe of the Bharatiya Janata Party represents the constituency in the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.