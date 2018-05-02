Hingna Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update
Hingna is one of the twelve constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.
It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from the Nagpur district.
Representatives
2014: Sameer Dattatraya Meghe of the Bharatiya Janata Party represents the constituency in the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.