Kamthi Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

Kamthi is one of the twelve constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.

It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from Nagpur district since 2009. It used to be part of Nagpur Lok Sabha seat until 2008.

Representatives

1962: Anantram Dayal Choudhari, Indian National Congress

1967: S.A. Pathan, Indian National Congress

1972: S. Khan Pathan, Indian National Congress

1978: Tajsingrao Rajelaxmanrao Bhosle, Indian National Congress

1980: Sureshbabu Baliramji Deotale, Indian National Congress

1985: Yadaorao Krishnarao Bhoyar, Indian National Congress

1990: Yadaorao Krishnarao Bhoyar, Indian National Congress

1995: Deoraoji Santoshrao Radke, Indian National Congress

1999: Sulekha Kumbhare, Republican Party of India

2004: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule (BJP)

2009: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule

2014: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule