Published On : Sat, Oct 19th, 2019

Kamthi Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day
Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Kamthi is one of the twelve constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.

It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency) (SC) from Nagpur district since 2009. It used to be part of Nagpur Lok Sabha seat until 2008.

Representatives
1962: Anantram Dayal Choudhari, Indian National Congress
1967: S.A. Pathan, Indian National Congress
1972: S. Khan Pathan, Indian National Congress
1978: Tajsingrao Rajelaxmanrao Bhosle, Indian National Congress
1980: Sureshbabu Baliramji Deotale, Indian National Congress
1985: Yadaorao Krishnarao Bhoyar, Indian National Congress
1990: Yadaorao Krishnarao Bhoyar, Indian National Congress
1995: Deoraoji Santoshrao Radke, Indian National Congress
1999: Sulekha Kumbhare, Republican Party of India
2004: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule (BJP)
2009: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule
2014: Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule

