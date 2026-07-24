Nagpur Crime Branch Arrests MD Drug Peddler on Umred Road

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Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on narcotics, the Nagpur Crime Branch Unit-4 arrested an alleged drug peddler from Umred Road in the Hudkeshwar police station limits and seized more than 7 grams of MD (Mephedrone) along with cash, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler worth a total of ₹1.42 lakh.

According to police, the Crime Branch team was on routine patrol when it received a tip-off that a man was waiting near Trimurti Bar on Umred Road to sell MD powder. Acting swiftly, officers laid a trap and detained the suspect.

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The accused was identified as Sheikh Taj Sheikh Rahman Qureshi, who reportedly works as a butcher. During a search conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police recovered over 7 grams of MD powder packed in a plastic pouch.

Apart from the narcotics, officers also seized cash, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle, taking the total value of the recovered property to approximately ₹1.42 lakh.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he procured the MD powder from a supplier identified as Ismail before selling it to customers. Police said the accused initially became addicted to the drug and later entered the illegal drug trade.

The arrested accused and the seized material have been handed over to Hudkeshwar Police for further legal proceedings under the NDPS Act.

Police have launched a search for the absconding supplier, Ismail, and are investigating the wider drug distribution network operating in the city.

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